FRANKLIN — Trousdale County High School junior Rob Atwood is one who sticks with his routine.
He has done the same thing, over and over … and he hopes to do it over again.
Atwood won his second consecutive Class A state championship on Saturday afternoon, defeating Samuel Everett School of Innovation freshman Tyson Click at the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) Individual State Wrestling Championships at the Williamson County Expo Center.
“It’s really hard to explain,” Atwood said. “There’s excitement. At the same time, you still have to get better. There’s fulfillment … but you’re not fulfilled all the way, because there’s another year and more that I need to accomplishment.”
Atwood posted three pinfalls among his four matches at the state level.
“I go in unplanned in my matches,” the 17-year-old Atwood said. “I don’t watch (opposing wrestlers beforehand) preferably. Sometimes, I might see them, because they are wrestling one of my friends.
“You always have to stay humble.”
Atwood pinned Click 1:45 into the six-minute match, utilizing a blast double.
“It’s similar to a football takedown,” Atwood said. “It was a kind of fulfillment (when the match ended).
“When you put him to your back, it takes some of that pressure (off).”
Despite moving up from the 195-pound weight class that he competed in as a sophomore to the 220-pound class that he competed in as a junior, Atwood’s strategy didn’t change.
“Speed kills,” Atwood said. “When you’re wrestling someone who is heavier that doesn’t have that speed, you can beat them with speed.
“They know how to use their weight and push people around, but they’re not always strong. At 220, they know how to use their weight to their advantage.”
The state competition began on Thursday as he opened up with a 20-5 victory over Pigeon Forge sophomore Enrique Reyez 5:41 into the match, which ended at that point due to the margin reaching 15 points.
Later on Thursday, he defeated Creek Wood junior Andrew Grove by pinfall just 1:44 into the match.
Then, on Friday, Atwood reached the championship match by pinning Signal Mountain senior Jacob Winchester by pinfall 3:22 into the match.
Atwood completed an unbeaten season at 37-0. In three years of high-school competition, his record is 81-5.
For the second consecutive season, he also won regional and sectional titles (winning three matches at each level). The 5-foot-10, 210-pound standout was selected as the most outstanding wrestler for the heavier weight class at the regional and sectional.
However, Atwood’s post-match celebration was rather subdued as he had been promised a steak dinner by a Hartsville dining establishment if he won another state title.
“I went to Farmer’s Harvest, ate and then went home and went to bed,” Atwood said.
That fits perfectly in his routine. Atwood is consistently early to bed and an early riser, and protein is a key component to his training regimen.
“During the week, I start my morning usually around 5 or 5:15,” Atwood said. “I work out. I adapted my father (Robby) to be my personal trainer. Then, I go to school. Then, I leave school and go to practice (at either Green Hill High School, Wilson Central High, or Cumberland University). They’re very generous. As soon as I get back to practice that night, usually, me and dad are in the gym doing something.”
In fact, many of those wrestlers from those schools that Atwood practices at were in attendance to support him at the state tournament. Among those was one of the individuals who he trains with, Jake Williams (a two-time national champion and four-time All-American at Cumberland who works with area wrestlers as a part of Next Level Wrestling Club).
“They are wonderful about accepting him,” Rob’s mother, Beverly Atwood, said. “All of them have been super accepting of him. Wilson Central was there. Green Hill has been there. Cumberland’s coach (James Hicks) and some of the Cumberland wrestlers were there. It was awesome that they were there being very supportive.”
Atwood has had the same coach for the past two years, Kevin English with the Indiana-based Elite Athletic Club.
“We travel a lot during the summer,” Beverly Atwood — who coaches Rob (the only TCHS wrestler) during the high-school season along with her husband — said. “We do a lot of traveling with different coaches from other states. He’s on a lot of duals teams. We were in Virginia Beach (Virginia), Iowa, Indiana. We’ve traveled as far as (Las) Vegas for him to compete. As soon as high-school ends, his training will keep going. He’s going to (the 34th annual National High School Coaches Association) High School Nationals in Virginia Beach in late March.
“You have kids from all over (the country) on your team. He has kids from California. They are from all over.”
As part of his routine, Rob runs between four and five miles every Friday, regardless of the weather, and that celebratory steak is a common part of his daily diet.
“Every day, I eat over 20 ounces of meat,” Rob Atwood said. “It’s nearly two pounds of meat a day. I drink 1 ½ to two gallons of water a day. It’s very brutal.”
However, Atwood had to go off script to help him gain weight so that he could bump up in weight class this season.
“To put on this weight to go up from 195 to 220, every day, I ate half a gallon of ice cream a day for three weeks,” Atwood said.
Atwood began wrestling at age 4 and competed with youth teams based out of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central.
“I won one or two (state championships) when I was AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) wrestling,” Atwood said. “It’s almost all wrestlers’ dream when they go into high school.”
Prior to competing in the NHSCA High School Nationals, Atwood will be a part of the Tennessee-Georgia Border Wars event on March 11.
He plans to attend recruiting camps at Appalachian State (North Carolina) University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and he plans to visit military colleges, having already scheduled a visit to Virginia Military Institute.
Though his fourth-place finish as a freshman will prevent Atwood from winning state titles in all four years of his high-school career, Atwood has considerable respect for a legendary wrestler who accomplished that feat at the collegiate level.
“I kind of want to be like Kyle Dake (who wrestled at New York’s Cornell University from 2010-13),” Atwood said. “He did something that was fairly well-known. He was a four-time national champion in four different weight class (the only collegiate wrestler to accomplish that).
“But, if I intend to wrestle in college, I cannot get over 220.”
However, Atwood would like to conclude his career with three consecutive state titles, and with the TSSAA currently looking at three different configurations of setting its weight classes going forward, he might technically be wrestling in a different weight class as a senior (as there may be a 215-pound weight class with no 220-pound class any longer).
“It’s quite fulfilling,” Atwood said of the back-to-back state championships. “I have one chance to do what I’m pretty sure nobody in Trousdale County history has done. That’s a three-peat (the TCHS football program has twice won back-to-back titles, from 1997-98 and 2008-09). That’s the whole goal. If I could have done a four-peat, I would have.
“It would be pretty incredible. I would be the first person in Trousdale County history.”
