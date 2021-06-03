An out-of-state employee at CoreCivic’s Hartsville prison was arrested last week and charged with attempting to introduce drugs into the facility.
Jesheria Tynese Moses, 30, of Buena Vista, GA, was taken into custody by agents of the 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force on Tuesday, May 25 after arriving at the prison. Moses had been brought in as a temporary employee at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center to fill a vacancy, which has been a common practice by CoreCivic since the prison’s opening.
The arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette states that Moses “had over 7 ounces of marijuana that was packaged for resale.” Moses reportedly told law enforcement that she had been given a bag containing the drugs by a lady from Lebanon, who was not identified in the report.
“On Tuesday, May 25, a package of contraband was discovered inside of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC). Through a joint investigation involving facility staff, Tennessee Department of Correction — Office of Investigations and Conduct, Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the 15th District Drug Task Force, a TTCC correctional officer was placed under arrest at the facility by the 15th District Drug Task Force and charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution,” said Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs Manager for CoreCivic.
“We are cooperating fully with the investigation and the arrested individual’s employment has been terminated. CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband into our facilities and our actions in this matter reflect that.”
Moses was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility and possession of Schedule VI for resale. She was released on $6,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on July 9.
New warden: The Hartsville prison also has a new warden in Martin Frink.
“Martin L. Frink was named warden at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in May 2021, after serving as warden at Tallahatchie County (MS) Correctional Facility. Before that, he was warden at North Fork Correctional Facility (OK), Crossroads Correctional Center (MT), and Saguaro Correctional Center (AZ).
“Frink joined CoreCivic in 2000 as chief of security at Cibola County Correctional Center, and was promoted to assistant warden at California City Correctional Center. He later became assistant warden at Mineral Wells Pre-Parole Transfer Facility. Prior to joining CoreCivic, Frink spent nearly 17 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where he started as a correctional officer and promoted to chief of security,” Gustin stated via email.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
