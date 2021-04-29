Tennessee Central Economic Authority’s Board of Directors has signed off on an agreement to sell 20 acres of property at Trousdale County’s PowerCom industrial park.
At the board’s April 23 meeting, the directors voted to accept a letter of intent from Project Patriot, a group seeking to bring manufacturing capacity back to the United States.
“Tennessee Central is excited to be working with Project Patriot on the purchase of 20 acres at PowerCom,” said Charly Lyons, executive director of TCEA. “We believe this will be leading to some jobs in the future.”
Lyons declined to discuss specific plans for the property, deferring to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
At March’s meeting of the Trousdale County Industrial Development Board, two representatives from Project Patriot said they were looking at bringing three manufacturing plants to the PowerCom site that would make ammunition primers, antibiotics and specialized ceramics used in communication devices.
No specific timelines on construction or on the number of potential jobs have been given publicly as of yet.
“They’re interested in locating businesses here in our community,” IDB Chairman Bryan King said at that March meeting. “Their mantra is, they’re American patriots and they’re concerned about our country’s essential supplies and products that are outsourced to overseas companies.”
Don McCaughey and Dan DeClement of Project Patriot discussed their hopes for a move to Tennessee with the Vidette.
“We’re really looking forward to coming down there,” said DeClement, who serves as chief executive officer of TBT Group. “It’s a very business-friendly climate and the state seems to have its fiscal house in order. It’s centrally located and we found it to be reasonable.”
Both men cited a need to bring manufacturing back to the United States, especially with regards to key supply chains.
“There’s not a lot of U.S. supply of primer,” DeClement said. “We felt it was a good market to work in because of the need and lack of U.S.-based supply. On the antibiotics, we felt it was a bad idea for the U.S. not to have any domestic supply of penicillin.”
“Right now, our market is dependent on people who are at best competitors and in some cases, outright enemies,” added McCaughey. “We think it should be made locally by Americans.”
