Area resident Chris Barber presented a site plan for a recreational vehicle (RV) campground and on-site deli to the Trousdale County Planning Commission at its meeting on Monday night, which was held at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center.
However, planning commissioners unanimously rejected the proposal, asking Barber for a more detailed site plan, as concerns were raised regarding the on-site restaurant, parking spaces, roads, and other specific details surrounding the project.
“I think that the site plan issues extend past just the restaurant,” said Trousdale County planning commissioner Heather Bay. “There is discussion of interior roads (and) additional landscaping screening. I think that it’s actually more than just the restaurant is what we (the planning commission) are saying. We just need more details. It (the site plan) is just not ready.”
However, Barber indicated that the denial from the planning commission has not deterred him from resubmitting his site plan and moving forward.
“There might be a little bit of delay going through the phases,” said Barber. “It will be a slow process, but I’d rather take my time.”
For years, Barber has run a trucking company on the property, where he plans to build the campground. The proposed Rock Wall RV Park will be located near the Highway 25 and Highway 231 intersection in Castalian Springs.
“I have been in the trucking industry for more than 30 years,” said Barber. “Everything (at the property) was designed for the trucking company, with large open spaces and lots of room. So, I’ve already got the infrastructure there.
“It’s a great location. My property goes from (Highway) 25 all the way around to (Highway) 231. So, we’re going to have plenty of nice spaces.”
Because RV sales have skyrocketed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Barber, the campground will be a mutually-beneficial business to all involved.
“In 2020, RV sales jumped over 60%, and the RV campgrounds just couldn’t keep up,” said Barber. “I think (the campground) will be very beneficial, very environmentally-friendly, and very nice and peaceful for the community. This will definitely bring in business and tax dollars (to Trousdale County).
“Our location, as it connects, is excellent for travelers going north and south. A lot of the state parks are full on the weekends and are reserved for six to eight months in advance. There is a severe lack of RV parking countrywide.”
According to Barber, if his plan is approved, he hopes to have the campground up and running within a year.
