Newly elected U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty’s Nashville field office will have a bit of a Hartsville feel to it.
Rachel Jones has been named as the office’s Constituent Services Representative. In that role, Jones will be in charge of helping address the concerns of those who call Hagerty’s Nashville office, one of seven statewide. The other offices are in Chattanooga, Cookeville, Jackson, Knoxville, Memphis and Tri-Cities.
“I started last Monday,” Jones said. “I found out about the opportunities back in November and sent my resume in. Braden Stover (field representative) passed it along for me and I got the job.
“Voters call me with their problems and I try to help them solve their problems.”
Jones said the office had received a number of calls related to the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. and other calls related to Hagerty’s vote to certify the election of Joe Biden as president.
Prior to Jan. 6, Hagerty along with Marsha Blackburn had stated intentions to vote against certification. Both of Tennessee’s senators changed their positions afterward.
“He changed his vote; some calls were for and some against,” Jones said. “Other calls have been regarding impeachment, some for and some against.
“I’ve had calls on COVID-19, disability, veterans’ services, unemployment, immigration — a little bit of everything.”
Jones formerly worked as a registered nurse and is currently the chair of the Trousdale County Republican Party. She is a member of the Hartsville Rotary Club and of the Hartsville Church of Christ. She has also served on the County Commission since 2017 and said she expects to be able to continue representing the 9th District in that capacity.
“I should be close to 6 p.m. meetings and will make the 7 p.m. meetings,” Jones said of the Commission’s monthly schedule of committees. “I don’t see where it would be any conflict; the time constraint would be the only issue.”
Hagerty’s Nashville office is located at 3322 West End Ave., Suite 120 and is in the same space formerly used by Lamar Alexander. The office can be reached at 615-736-5129 and Jones herself can be reached at 615-946-6543.
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Jones said. “Sen. Hagerty is wanting to be open and accessible to the voters and they are welcome to call with any problem, any time.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
