Glenn Blair, age 80, of Hartsville died at 5:14 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Nov. 17. Burial followed in the Blair family lot in the Beasley-Brooks section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
One of eight children, he was born Randall Glenn Blair in the Hunters Point Community of Wilson County on Feb. 17, 1940 and was the son of the late Cordell Hull Blair, who died March 24, 1984 at the age of 80, and Virgie T. Lynch Blair, who died May 18, 1977 at the age of 72.
Two sisters preceded him in death: Lorene Blair Bogle and Inez Blair Brewster, and three brothers, Frank Blair, Alton Blair and Evan Blair.
Mr. Blair was a retired press operator at the William L. Bonnell Corporation in Gordonsville. He retired in 2005 with 25 years of service.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet Blair (Jeff) Scruggs, Penny Blair (Louis) Mingle; three sons, Randall Blair Jr. and fiancée Teresa, Chris Blair and fiancée Kathy, Danny (Myra) Blair, all of Hartsville; two brothers, Cordell (Joy) Blair Jr. of Hartsville, Harold (Jan) Blair of Carthage; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
