Rannye Walrond Robertson, 71, of Hartsville, passed away on May 24, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Robertson was born April 21, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to the late Samuel Barnabas Collins, Sr., and Ethel Satterfield Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Larry Walrond; brother, Samuel B. Collins, Jr.; and infant brother, Thomas Alfred Collins.
She was a member of Hartsville United Methodist Church and was very active in many of the local charities and organizations in Hartsville.
She was married to Larry Walrond until his death in 1992, and from this union, they had three children. She later married Jerry Robertson on Nov. 30, 1996.
Mrs. Robertson is survived by: her husband, Jerry Robertson of Hartsville; two sons, Larren (Heather) Walrond on Lafayette, Darren (Kristin) Walrond of Lafayette; daughter, Janna (Corey) Kirby of Lafayette; and seven grandchildren, Elyssa Walrond, Abbie Walrond, Weston Walrond, Kaydence Walrond, Wyatt Walrond, Valerie Kirby and Vanessa Kirby.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, conducted by Ken Roarke and Rev. Tim Dunavant.
Palbearers were Justin Davis, Shawn Turner, Chad Ramsey, Eric Ramsey, Coby Oliver and Corey Kirby.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
