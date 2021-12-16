Ray Douglas Satterfield, age 71, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Mitchell & Mary Elizabeth Satterfield; two brothers, Roy & Jack Satterfield; four sisters, Eva Mae Davis, Thelma Thomason, Ann Mungle & Cassie Green.
Survivors are: son, Derrick (Sherry) Satterfield of Lancaster; daughter, Amy (Jason) Anderson of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Tyler Anderson, Lillianna Anderson, Rebecca (Heath) Cooprider, Steven (Kelsey Logan) Lawrence, Harley Lawrence, Haley (Tyler) Enoch & Emily Satterfield; six great-grandchildren, Zachary, Adonis, Cecilynn, Juliann, Kayden & Raelyn; sister, Edith Warren of Rossville, GA.
Memorial services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 11, officiated by Bro. David Moody.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
