A man with a warrant out of Macon County is facing multiple drug charges — including possession of heroin and methamphetamine — after an Aug. 12 traffic pursuit on Hwy. 25 from Trousdale County into Smith County led to his arrest.
Jessie Newberry, 28, a Red Boiling Springs resident, whose address was not listed on multiple police reports, was reportedly riding a motorcycle with no license tag when a Trousdale County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted a traffic stop in Hartsville.
According to a Trousdale Sheriff’s Department report, Newberry continued riding into Smith County while sheriff’s deputy David Morgan was in pursuit. Upon reaching the limit of his jurisdiction at the county line, Morgan contacted the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, which later located Newberry.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Junior Fields and deputy Brady Dodson, following witnesses’ descriptions of the rider and where he was last seen, arrived at a Dixon Springs residence, where Newberry reportedly resisted arrest.
According to Fields’ report, Newberry did not comply with a command to not get on his motorcycle, and he was tased. Newberry “began kicking and striking me and Deputy Dodson in our lower extremities,” Fields reported, “and continued to fight, at which time I was able to handcuff his right hand but was cut on my right hand (finger), at which (point) I let go of the handcuffs and he began to run after getting to his feet.”
Newberry was tased three more times before officers were able to secure him.
The report said that law enforcement found a set of digital scales with residue on them, and Newberry “was found to be in possession of a small baggie of heroin” during a search outside the Smith County Jail, according to the report.
Deputies also said upon a body search, Newberry also possessed crystal methamphetamine and blue Fentanyl “after he attempted to eat some,” according to the report.
Newberry was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, possession of a controlled substances, two counts of assault on a first responder, introducing contraband into jail, tampering or fabricating evidence and resisting arrest.
Trousdale County law enforcement charged Newberry with evading arrest by a motor vehicle.
The reason for the Macon County warrant was not available.
