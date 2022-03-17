Reagan Petty, center, was crowned last Friday as the 2022 Miss Trousdale pageant winner, besting 18 other young ladies for the title.
Others in the top five were, from left: Bailey Hines, third runner-up; Miriam Zarichansky, first runner-up; Mia Mitchell, second runner-up; and Mary Linville, fourth runner-up.
The Vidette congratulates Miss Petty and each of the other contestants.
The Band Boosters pageant and the JSMS Jr. Miss Trousdale pageant, which were scheduled to take place the following day, were postponed until Saturday, April 2 because of last weekend’s snow forecast.
