Over the next few days, property owners in Trousdale County will receive a change notice in the mail titled “Assessment Change Notice” according to Mike Potts, the county assessor of property.
It is not a tax bill. It reflects the market value of a property as determined by Trousdale County appraisers during the county-wide revaluation program.
Property taxes are determined by applying the local tax rate to the assessment for each property. The tax rate is determined by each county and city governing body based on its budgetary needs.
The assessor of property and his staff will be available to discuss the new appraisals with property owners who have questions or who disagree with their new values. If you plan to visit the assessor’s office, please call ahead for an appointment. Property owners still in disagreement with the new appraisal after meeting with the assessor’s office may appeal to the county board of equalization.
State law requires that, in the year of reappraisal, each taxing jurisdiction must establish a tax rate referred to as the certified tax rate, which generates the same total revenue as the previous year, thereby preventing governments from increasing revenues due to reappraisal. The local governing body may, however, pass a tax increase by adopting a tax rate higher than the certified rate, but a public meeting must be held with advertised intent of exceeding the certified rate in order to do so.
For individuals who have any questions, they can contact the assessor’s office by calling 615-374-2553.
