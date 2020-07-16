Rebecca Jane “Becky” Rickman, age 71, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Bobby Wayne Rickman; companion, Danny Carr; father, Vernel D. White; mother, Martha Hart; stepfather, Kenneth Hart; sister, Carolyn Maness; brother, David White.
Survivors are: son, Jason (Jennifer) Rickman of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Aiden Rickman & Maisey Belcher; brother, Layne (Lisa) Hart of Lexington; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 15, at Rhodes Cemetery, Scotts Hill, TN, officiated by Bro. Randall Woods and Bro. Tommy Rushing.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.