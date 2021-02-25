Rebecca Sue Murray, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Howard & Faye Harrel Journay; daughter, Teresa Moore; brother, Howard Journay; sisters, Nancy Mardis & Shirley Conley.
Survivors are: two sons, Jeff Berry & David Tabor; daughter, Rebecca Berry; 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
