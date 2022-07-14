Deputies Dale Thaxton and Matthew Duke recently graduated from the Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).
In addition to graduating from the academy, Duke received the Brian Grisham Legacy Award, which is given to the cadet who best characterizes what it means to be a Basic Police School graduate of TLETA.
“They just graduated from the police academy,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “They are still in training right now, but they should be going solo within the next few weeks.”
Both gentlemen completed the course of study that is required by the state of Tennessee and are currently employed by the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office.
“The way it works is when we hire individuals — if they are not certified police officers — they have to ride with a supervisor until they go through the academy,” said Russell. “That’s 12 weeks long, and they usually go to (TLETA in) Donelson, Tennessee.”
After graduation, the new officers continue field training for a few more weeks after leaving the academy.
“They will usually go for two to four more weeks until the supervisor feels they are ready to go,” said Russell. “Then they will patrol and will have their own schedules. They are filling the vacant spots I had.”
According to Russell, other vacant spots are in the process of being filled as well.
“I also have another individual who will start going to the academy (this) week,” said Russell. “She will be the SRO (school resource officer) at the elementary school. Although I have a vacancy at the elementary school, I’m going to fill it until she gets out. She’ll take over the duties when she’s out of the academy. That will be in September, but I will have somebody there when school starts.”
That individual, Dee Ann Biggers, began her training at the police academy this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.