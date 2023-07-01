In his mayor’s report to the Trousdale County Commission at its meeting on Monday night, Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall addressed several projects that are currently underway and a new one that may soon be launched in 2024.
Among the projects that McCall discussed were the Trey Park project that will overhaul the playground at the city park, the Multimodal Access Grant project that will build sidewalks in Hartsville from Main Street to McMurry Boulevard, and a new nature trail project that is being considered on the Ward School property.
Although the Trey Park project and the sidewalk project are in progress, according to McCall, the Ward School nature trail is only in the discovery stage.
“We are kind of in the discovery process right now,” said McCall. “I don’t think it will be a project that will take as long as some other projects, because once the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assess the situation and tells you what can be done (to the property), then, the grant money is pretty quickly available to move on. So, I don’t see it being a long, drawn-out process, but then, again, I understand the speed of government.
“We are currently working with the Brownfields Program as it pertains to the Ward (School) property. The EPA will come in and evaluate that property as to whether or not it can be restored to build a walking trail. The EPA will come in and do the assessment at no charge to the county. Once they’ve assessed that property, there is a considerable amount of (grant) money available. The folks from the state seemed especially eager to be involved in this project, and we feel really good about that.”
Because the property at the Ward School is on the site of an old dump, the EPA has to assess whether or not the land is suitable for reclamation before moving forward with the nature trail project.
To fund the project, the county is looking at the EPA’s Brownfields Program, which provides grant money and technical assistance to communities to assess, safely clean up, and suitably reuse properties that may have been contaminated.
“The Brownfields (Program) is much more applicable to this particular property because it was the former city dump,” said McCall. “Most of it is in the floodplain. It is a property that would classify for needing to be reclaimed.
“(The property) was not a landfill, so it doesn’t have a lot of the modern plastics in it that would raise red flags. It’s just an old dump. There are bottles and cans and things like that that have been thrown away.”
Currently, there have been no firm decisions made regarding the project, nor has a definite timeline been set as to when or if the project will begin.
