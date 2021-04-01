Parents were able to begin signing up priority students for the new Summer Learning Camp being provided by Trousdale County Schools.
Designed as part of a state mandate to improve proficiency in reading scores, the Summer Learning Camp is available to students who will be entering grades 1-8 this fall.
“Our Summer Learning Camp for priority students in grades 1-8 for the upcoming 2021-22 school year begins online registration on Monday, March 29, and will continue until April 30. Seats are limited and parents are encouraged to register as early as possible as seats will be awarded to priority students on a first-come, first-serve basis. Although participation is optional, 90% attendance is required to maintain enrollment in the camp,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.
Priority status for the summer option, which can accommodate 28 students per grade, were to be based on benchmark testing done in recent weeks. Parents were to be notified if their child had priority status.
Satterfield said approximately 80% of Trousdale County students met the priority threshold in either reading, math or both.
“This would be approximately 65% during a non-COVID year,” Satterfield added.
The Summer Learning Camp will run on Monday-Thursday from June 1-July 2. Classes will go from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students. Students must attend 90% of the summer days to remain enrolled.
There will be an optional afterschool program from 1:30-5:30 p.m., but parents will be responsible for afternoon transportation if utilizing that option.
The summer school option will have math, reading, STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, math) and recess.
If open spots remain, non-priority students will be allowed to register beginning on May 3. For more information on the Summer Learning Camp, call 615-374-2193.
