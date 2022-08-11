A former Trousdale County election day tradition came back to life last week as people gathered around the big chalkboard outside the Trousdale County Courthouse awaiting election results beginning on Thursday afternoon.
Organizers are really sure exactly when the tradition began. However, many Trousdale County residents recall that it ended sometime after 1999, when the election commission moved to its current location on Broadway.
“They quit doing it after the election commission moved out of the courthouse to their own building,” said event coordinator Mark Presley. “Some of our traditions have fizzled out, and I just wanted to bring this one back.
“A couple of days before the election, I asked the mayor (Stephen Chambers) if he minded if I threw an event. He said if I could get it together, he was all for it. It was kind of a last-moment thing, but we pulled it off.”
The Woodard family — a hometown gospel group — entertained spectators from the steps of the courthouse as people gathered to meet local candidates and see election updates, and food trucks helped top off the celebration.
“For everything I saw, I thought it (the event) was a good thing,” said newly-elected District 8 commissioner Brian Crook. “I think it went well.”
Though the long-standing tradition of gathering at the courthouse on election day fell by the wayside, it was never forgotten. Many older Hartsville residents remember the large chalkboard that prominently displayed election results, remaining in front of the courthouse for approximately a week after each election so that the public could view it. They remember how that it was events like this that brought the community together.
“I just missed the activities we grew up with,” said Presley. “It seems like Hartsville was more active in the good old days. I knew there’d be an interest (in this event), because everybody wants to know who won the election. We are trying to bring stuff back to the downtown area, more activities. I had a good feeling that people would come out. With the food and the Woodard family, I just thought it would be a fun activity.”
