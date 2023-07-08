When the 2023 Trousdale County Fair opens later this month, it will be sporting a new logo consisting of this year’s theme, Raised on Country Sunshine.
The fair is scheduled to run from July 27-29 and from Aug. 3-5. It will feature events such as the fairest of the fair pageant, livestock shows, a car show, and of course, cow chip bingo.
However, the logo and theme are not the only things that will be different at the fair this year.
“We have a new logo,” said Trousdale County Fair Board of Directors President Kathy Atwood. “But we’ve also increased the premiums that people will earn this year. We think that we’ve needed some changes, so we’ve been doing some updating.
“This year, we have a new website. The address is the same, but the website has been completely revamped with all kinds of information that anyone needs to know about the fair.”
Even with all of the changes, this year’s fair preparations have been bittersweet for the board of directors, as they have lost three longtime members and friends of the fair in 2023, as their contributions to the fair will be remembered.
Trousdale County Fair Board of Directors Secretary Rannye Robertson fell ill early this year and passed away in the spring. She is remembered by her fellow board members as a special lady who enjoyed working with kids.
“Rannye Robertson was our secretary,” said Atwood. “She was a real special person. We lost her earlier in the spring.
“(The board of directors) decided that giving scholarships to our junior fair board members when they graduate would be how we could best remember her. She worked very closely with that group of kids and provided leadership to them. She loved working with young people. We are doing cow chip bingo again this year to help raise money for the Rannye Robertson Scholarship Fund. So, we thought that was the best way that we could think of to honor her. For all of us, it was really, really hard. We have a hole in our hearts. We just miss her so much.”
Trousdale County Fair Board of Directors member Martha Joe Jewell will be remembered for her service to the board and also for her service to the children in the community as a school teacher.
“Martha Joe served on the fair board for years,” said Trousdale County Fair Board of Directors Treasurer Seth Thurman. “She was really big into 4-H before I ever knew her. She was also a third-grade teacher. Actually, she was my brother’s third-grade teacher, and he always spoke so highly of her.
“Martha Joe was always interested in you whether you were one of her students or former students. She wanted to know how you were, what you were doing, and if you were still reading ... that was always the big one. She was also a big UT (University of Tennessee) fan and a big supporter of me when I went there. She gave me a lot of advice before I went, mainly to stay out of trouble. I will always appreciate her, and she’ll be missed.”
Long-time friend of the fair and businessman Etherege Parker, Jr., passed away in the spring, but he will be remembered by the fair board as the first Trousdale County Fair Board president in 1955, when he was only 17 years old.
“Mr. Parker would have been a youth at this point,” said Thurman. “Of course, the fair started as a youth fair, and that is what it really still is. So, he was one of the first youth presidents of the fair. I believe that’s how they did it back in the 1950s, when the fair first started.”
As the excitement for this year’s fair builds, the contributions of these extraordinary folks will be remembered as visitors come out to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
“We are excited about this year’s fair,” said Atwood. “We want everybody to come out and enjoy it.”
Additional information on the 2023 Trousdale County Fair is available at TrousdaleCountyFair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.