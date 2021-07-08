U.S. Representative John Rose’s (TN-6) district staff will hold a series of local office hours for constituents to connect directly with caseworkers and receive assistance with federal agencies throughout the month of July.
During the local office hours, district staff will be available to answer questions and assist constituents with federal casework, such as social security and veterans benefits, steps for obtaining a passport, and more. Local office hours occur monthly, if you have questions, please contact one of Representative Rose’s offices so a staff member may help you.
Trousdale County was not among the counties with local office hours listed, but assistance will be available in Smith County on Friday, July 9 from 2-3 p.m. at the Smith County Administration Building, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage. Wilson County is also an option on Wednesday, July 14 from 9-10 a.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, 134 S. College St., Suite 200, Lebanon.
“We are ready to assist constituents with federal casework and welcome anyone with questions to sit down with staff,” Rep. Rose said in a press statement. “My goal is to make the expertise of my staff and the resources of this office easily accessible to every person I represent.”
Rose is currently serving his second term representing Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District and resides in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and their two sons, Guy and Sam. The Sixth District includes Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, and Wilson counties as well as portions of Cheatham and Van Buren counties. Rose is an eighth-generation farmer, small business owner and attorney, and currently serves on the Financial Services Committee.
