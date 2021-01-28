Trousdale County rated No. 3 statewide in terms of child wellbeing, according to a recent report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.
In its county profile, the TCCY used substantial county-level data and county ranks in important areas affecting child development: economic wellbeing, education, health and family, and community. The profiles also list county measures on 38 indicators.
“Efforts by the Health Council over the past several years have focused on the entire family. With this, the focus has been on nutrition, exercise and emotional health. Our focus has been on Trousdale County residents for their full lifespan,” said Health Council chair Brenda Harper.
“We know that the functioning of a child is directly connected to the family as a unit. I am thankful that so many of the residents of Trousdale County have participated in our programs over the years and we look forward to more programming, hopefully in the near future.”
The information reported in the profiles is based on data gathered prior to the pandemic. Although much has changed throughout 2020, the profiles provide an important benchmark for pandemic recovery for the state. The data provide a snapshot from 2018, or 2018-19 for school and fiscal year data.
Trousdale County’s profile rated No. 2 in education, No. 4 in health and No. 6 in family & community.
“I thought that was awesome,” Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said of Trousdale’s ranking. “The Commissioner (of Education) has talked about the whole child — the physical, mental and academic wellbeing of the child. I think that epitomizes the collaborative effort we’ve done and the work over a period of years.”
Kathy Atwood, Coordinated School Health Supervisor, touted the county’s teen pregnancy rate, which was down to 7.4 per 1,000 teens. That number is down considerably from previous years.
“Not too long ago, our percentage per 1,000 was 24,” Atwood said.
That previous high teen pregnancy rate required the school system, under state law, to implement an abstinence-based wellness course designed to lower that rate.
Atwood also highlighted Trousdale’s No. 1 ranking in low birth-weight babies, which was 3.3%.
“That’s something the Health Council has worked on. Back about three or four years ago, we were 95th. We’ve really worked and brought that up.”
Atwood cited education and working to provide better prenatal care while promoting WIC for young mothers.
Trousdale County also had zero reported child or teen deaths per 100,000 in the reporting period, ranking No. 1 statewide. The percentage of children without health insurance was 5.4%, which ranked No. 56 of the 95 counties.
Trousdale’s school system rated No. 3 in both grade 3-8 reading proficiency (43.7%) and math proficiency (57.7%). The high school graduation rate of 98.9% was No. 2 statewide.
The reported child poverty rate in Trousdale County was 20.5%, which rated 22nd in Tennessee.
The counties ranked in the top 10 were Williamson, Wilson, Trousdale, Chester, Sumner, Washington, Tipton, Rutherford, Blount, and Moore. The complete report is available online at tn.gov/tccy/countyprofiles.
“Trousdale County Schools, Coordinated School Health and the Trousdale County Health Council have a partnership where we work together to help solve these issues,” Atwood said. “We have spent over 10 years trying to improve some of these numbers.
“We’re very proud of this recognition to be third in the state. The schools need to be proud and our community needs to be proud.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
