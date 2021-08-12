A committee formed to discuss the possibility of a new jail for Trousdale County met on July 15 to discuss recommendations in a new report.
The University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) compiled a needs assessment for Trousdale County based on trends of arrests and the average jail population dating back to 2011, and population projections through 2041.
CTAS official Jim Hunt, a Jail Management Consultant, visited the county twice earlier this year in compiling the report.
The CTAS report recommends a 105-bed facility (89 male, 16 female) and the consideration of including support needs for the future. The projected rate of bookings was over 1,100 by 2036. By comparison, total bookings were 756 in 2019, prior to the pandemic.
The report also notes challenges with the current 44-bed jail, which dates back to 1956 and was expanded in 1992. Among the issues cited were “a lack of adequate types of housing to… separating inmates by their individual risks and needs,” that “the jail routinely exceeded (operating) capacity between 2011 and 2016…” and current security challenges.
The current jail also lacks space for inmate programs designed to reduce the risk of reoffending.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers said after discussions with Sheriff Ray Russell, he envisioned an expanded facility that could house a jail and criminal courts, similar to what Macon County has. There have been discussions about turning the current jail into a workhouse once a new facility was in place.
“My personal thought is to build it all in a new facility where we have all the standards in place, without having to staff two facilities,” the mayor said.
District Attorney General Jason Lawson, who is part of the jail committee, asked for his office and that of Public Defender Shelley Thompson Gardner to be involved in the design of courtrooms if they are included in building plans.
The next projected steps, according to Chambers, are putting together a request for qualifications for architectural/engineering work and a staff analysis to determine what roles would be needed at a new facility.
The current jail has 22 total staffers: an administrator, a lieutenant, four sergeants, two food workers and 14 corrections officers (including one vacancy), and a total operating budget in 2020-21 of $1,184,163.
No site has been identified for a potential new jail and no estimate on cost or timeline for building has been made.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
