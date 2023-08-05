The Trousdale County Election Commission received a letter from the executive committee of the Trousdale County Republican Party requesting that a Republican primary be held on March 5, in conjunction with the Presidential Preference Primary.
The letter asked that all offices scheduled for the general election on Aug. 1 be included in the primary.
For Trousdale County voters, since the Republican primary will be attached to the Presidential Preference Primary, the state will cover the cost.
“Because they are asking for a primary, and because they are attaching it to the March primary, which makes sense, then the state subsidizes that,” said Trousdale County Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton. “The only thing the state would not pay is any extra expenses that were solely for that Republican primary.”
Consistent to the Hartsville/Trousdale County charter, all elections for county mayor, county commission, and school board are to be non-partisan.
The state election coordinator is currently evaluating whether or not the state statute that allows for partisan elections for available school-board seats supersedes the Hartsville/Trousdale County charter requirement that school board elections be non-partisan.
However, in the upcoming Aug. 1 election, the positions of property assessor and superintendent of roads are the only offices that qualify for a county primary, unless other vacancies open up.
“What this is asking for is a primary for the local election,” said Paxton. “This request changes the deadlines. Usually, for a county general election, the requirement is for (candidates) to file a petition in the February to April time frame of next year. That would put them on the ballot for the August election.
“The primary will push the time frame out further. The time frame, which is normally in April, now moves to December. That’s the biggest change.”
According to Paxton, for any candidate interested in participating in the Republican primary, petitions can be picked up from the Trousdale County Election Commission, located at 214 Broadway St. in Hartsville, starting on Oct. 16, 2023. The deadline for submitting petitions is Dec. 14, 2023, at noon.
Democratic candidates interested in participating in the general election on Aug. 1, 2024, should contact the Trousdale County Democratic Party. The local party can then hold a caucus to choose candidates for the eligible offices. The deadline for submitting the names of the Democratic candidates by the Trousdale County Democratic Party is Dec. 14, 2023, at noon.
Independent candidates can pick up petitions from the Trousdale County Election Commission on Oct. 16, 2023. The deadline for submission is at noon on Dec. 14, 2023.
