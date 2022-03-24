The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that IRS.gov has several taxpayer resources available 24 hours a day.
Those resources range from a special tax season alerts page providing the latest details on the 2022 filing season to a comprehensive Understanding Your IRS Notice or Letter tool and a multitude of resources on the expanded tax benefits of the American Rescue Plan.
“The IRS wants taxpayers to have access to the latest information this filing season, and this new page is just one way to help minimize the burden on taxpayers,” said IRS spokesperson Stacy Engle. “We want taxpayers to know that IRS.gov is a deep well of easily-accessible material that is constantly updated. Our online tools and assistants can clarify an IRS letter you’ve received, track your refund and give you details what tax benefits you may qualify for.”
Many people who normally do not need to file a return should consider doing so this year. Taxpayers can get expanded tax benefits, even if they have little or no income from a job, business or other source. Expanded tax benefits in the American Rescue Plan include:
The expanded child tax credit
Increased child and dependent care credit up to $8,000 for two or more qualifying persons
Increased earned income tax credit for childless workers and families with children
The recovery rebate credit for those eligible to claim full amount of any missed 2021 stimulus
A deduction for gifts to charity expanding those that can deduct cash contributions from 2021
Individuals should file an accurate return electronically and choose direct deposit to avoid processing delays and speed delivery of their refund.
As part of ongoing efforts to provide additional help for people during this period, the IRS suspended more than a dozen additional letters, including the mailing of automated collection notices normally issued when a taxpayer owes additional tax, and the IRS has no record of a taxpayer filing a tax return.
For most Americans, the tax-filing deadline is April 18, 2022. For residents of Maine and Massachusetts, the deadline is April 19. For Americans who live and work abroad, it’s June 15. Anyone who needs more time to file can get an automatic extension until Oct. 17.
The IRS encourages those who have a filing requirement and have yet to file a prior year tax return or to pay any tax due to promptly do so as interest and penalties will continue to accrue. Individuals can visit IRS.gov for payment options.
Taxpayers can find answers to questions, forms and instructions and easy-to-use tools online at IRS.gov. They can use these resources to get help when it’s needed at home, at work or on the go.
— Staff reports
