Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield announced at Thursday’s school board meeting that the scores for the retake tests of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program were in, and he was pleased with the outcome.
Fifteen of the 110 Trousdale County third graders who scored in the retention danger zone on the English Language Arts portion of the TCAP this spring were allowed to retake the test on June 5, which was the first day of summer learning camp for Trousdale County schools.
The retake test was administered as a part of the newly enacted Third Grade Literacy Law that requires all Tennessee third-graders to earn an “on-track” or “mastered” score on the ELA portion of the TCAP in order to be promoted to the fourth grade. If students receive a score of “below proficient” or “approaching proficient,” they may be retained in the third grade or be required to attend a summer learning camp.
“There are 15 pathway students who have to go to the summer learning camp,” said Satterfield. “But what is really, really important, of those 15 students, most of them took the TCAP retake on June 5, and they moved from the lowest proficiency band “below” to the next proficiency band “approaching,” which is a really big plus for them. Now they don’t have to do year around tutoring when they get to the fourth grade. So, 14 of those 15 students, all they have to do is have a really successful learning camp, and they will be promoted to the fourth grade.”
To help measure students’ summer learning camp success, the 15 pathway students are receiving four hours of reading instruction per day, which conclude with a post test.
“After they had the retake, we all met together and discussed how we could get our kiddos to the next level,” said Trousdale County Elementary Principal Demetrice Badru. “But it’s not over yet. They still have the post-test that they have to take.”
According to Badru, teachers have been preparing students for the post-test, while at the same time exposing them to an online testing format.
“We want to make sure that they understand the technology,” said Badru. “We are doing that now. We’re working on skills with paper, but we’re also exposing those kiddos to technology to make sure that anything that would be a barrier is removed and that they feel comfortable with it.
“(The students) are working so hard, and we want to continue to encourage them to do that.”
The 20-day summer learning camp for Trousdale County will conclude on June 30.
