Richard Davis is the newest member of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission, having been appointed to fill a vacancy in the 5th District during the group’s May 24 meeting.
The vacancy occurred after Linda Sue Johnson moved out of her district earlier this year. Per the charter, the Commission is empowered to appoint a replacement that will serve until the next general election, scheduled for August 2022.
“I’ve lived here for about 14 years now,” said Davis, who resides in Bethpage. “When this opportunity approached me, it’s not something I was thinking about. But I prayed about it and it seemed to be something that I believe my experience and common-sense attitude can help make good decisions and make sure I represent (the 5th District).
Davis has been married for 30 years, he said, and has two sons who both graduated from Trousdale County High School. A former member of the Marine Corps who served in Desert Storm, he now works in the food industry as a plant manager and has spent 20 years with Rich’s Products.
Davis was unanimously selected in a roll-call vote of commissioners. He was immediately sworn in by County Clerk Rita Crowder after a slight delay when no one had brought a copy of the oath of office.
Other applicants considered by the Commission were Sarah Murray and Kayla Moore, who did not attend. Both Davis and Murray were given five minutes to address the Commission and make their case.
“What really matters are the decisions that are made here… The decisions made in recent months will continue to affect us tomorrow,” Murray said during her allotted time.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.