Death Notice
Richard Don Snow Jr., age 82, of Bethpage, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: his wife of 51 years, Sandra J. Snow; brothers, Bill and Charles Snow.
Survivors are: son, Richard (Linda) Snow; daughter, Lisa (Larry) Carter; six Grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary (Susan) Snow; Allen (Peggy) Trout; sister, Pam (Jerry) Gurley; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends and Special Caregiver, Monicha Evans.
No services are planned at this time.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
