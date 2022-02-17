Richard Johnson is formally announcing his candidacy for a 10th term on the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission, representing the 9th District.
Johnson has spent the last 36 years on the Commission and was honored for his lengthy service by his fellow commissioners last year.
“I decided to run again because I want to do what I can for the county and its people,” Johnson said. “I have quite a few years behind me and a lot of experience. I’m not perfect, I make mistakes like others.”
Johnson, who will turn 88 later this year, said he was thankful for being able to serve as a commissioner and hoped the people of the 9th District would trust him to be able to represent them.
“The Good Lord’s let me live this long and if I get the place where I cannot do the work, I will step down,” he said. “I would let someone else have it.”
Johnson said he wants to see the Commission work on making the best use of taxpayers’ money to benefit the whole of Trousdale County.
“I want to do more to make it easier on the taxpayers,” he said. “I would appreciate the 9th District’s support like it has in the past. I will do the best I can for the taxpayers.”
Trousdale County’s general election is scheduled for Aug. 4, 2022. All 20 seats on the Commission will be up for election this year.
