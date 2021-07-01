Ricky Curtis of Paris, Tenn., died unexpectedly while visiting at his daughter’s Riddleton Circle home on Monday evening, June 21, 2021.
Smith County EMS was dispatched to the scene on Riddleton Circle at 9:14 p.m. Mr. Curtis was pronounced deceased at 10:28 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage. Mr. Curtis was 62 and had battled cancer.
Mr. Curtis was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.
Following cremation a memorial service will be conducted at the Oakdale Funeral Home in Camden, with the day and hour to be announced.
Born Ricky Laywayne Curtis in Camden in Benton County on Nov. 17, 1958, he was one of two children and was the son of Mrs. Ruby Elizabeth Houston Curtis of Paris and the late Harold Laywayne Curtis.
Mr. Curtis was a 1976 graduate of Camden Central High School. He proudly served our country with the United States Air Force and was a peacetime veteran.
Mr. Curtis was a skilled carpenter and practiced that trade throughout his life. He was of the Southern Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his mother are: his daughter, Sunshine Curtis (Justin) Gregory; two grandchildren, Farmer and Harvest Gregory, all of the Riddleton Community; sister, Daphne Scheidler of Paris; the mother of their daughter, Kim Curtis Ligon of Lebanon; stepdaughter, Shawna Jones of Lebanon.
Sanderson Funeral Home of Carthage was in charge of arrangements.
