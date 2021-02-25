Risey B. Scruggs, age 98, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Scruggs was an 80-year member of Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by: parents, William Franklin & Darthula Montgomery Scruggs; wife, Laura Scruggs; daughter, Linda Kay Scruggs; son, Hank Scruggs; eight brothers, two sisters; great-grandchild, Bailey Donoho.
Survivors are: son, Roy “Hoppy” (Linda) Scruggs; five daughters, Jean Donoho, Aileen (Garry) Leath, Billie (Joe) Porter, Cathy Bush & Glenda Scruggs; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & eight great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 24, officiated by Bro. Dean Dyer and Bro. Joe Porter.
Interment was in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf
hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
