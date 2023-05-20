Rita Petraroi passed away on May 11, 2023, at age 65.
The funeral service, conducted by Col. Phillips, is at 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be in New Jersey.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Rita Johnson Petraroi was born in Lebanon to Doris B. Graves and Billy Johnson.
She enjoyed helping soldiers in her job in family support with the Tennessee National Guard.
She loved gardening, especially flowers, and home decorating.
She also appreciated the hunt for and use of antiques.
Mrs. Petraroi is survived by: her loving husband, John Petraroi; children, Rachell (Travis) Devereau, Dillon Cowley; grandsons, Kyle Johns, Peyton (Drey) Hight; great-grandchildren, Casper Johns, Makensie Hight; siblings, Donna (Kurt) Fishburn, Tracy (Phil) Massey, Janice (Doc West) Pippin, Mike Johnson; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Billy Johnson.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
