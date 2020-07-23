Robert Eugene “Joe” Cothron, age 70, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Ralph & Mary Cothron. Wife, MayBell Cothron, has since passed away.
Survivors are: son, Scott Cothron of Hartsville; daughter, Angela (Jeff) Lee of Gallatin; three grandchildren, Tyler Lee, Holly Lee & Sierra Lee; two sisters, Marie Hall of Hartsville, Susan (Dewayne) Byrd of Hartsville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, July 4, officiated by Bro. Jacob Sullivan.
Pallbearers were: Carlos Watson, Tyler & Jeff Lee, Ronald Jones, Kevin & Keith Hall and Chris Sullivan.
Interment was in Green Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
