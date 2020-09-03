Robert Lee “Bud” Johnson, age 63 of Hartsville, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 28, 2020 at his home.
Survivors are: wife, Elizabeth Johnson; two daughters, Amy Johnson, Samantha Johnson, all of Hartsville; grandson, Cameron Oldham; three brothers, Howard Johnson of Hartsville, Hobert (Betty) Johnson of Joelton, William Johnson of Hartsville; two sisters, Priscilla Elmore of Hartsville, Donna Dorris of Mt. Juliet.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 31, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
