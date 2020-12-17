Roberta Ann Woodard, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Marion & Minnie Cothron; son, Timothy Dean Woodard; daughter, Lorrie Ann Donnell; brothers, Marion Cothron Jr., Bobby Garrett Cothron, Doris Dean Cothron & Danny Lee Cothron; sisters, Minnie Frances Wade & Deborah Lee Raney.
Survivors are: husband, Harold Woodard of Hartsville; daughter, Pam (Michael) Stafford of Hartsville; five grandchildren, Jason Stafford, Julie Stafford, Jeana Stafford (Josh) Swann, Tabitha (Brian) Aaker & Kayla Stafford; five great-grandchildren, Faith Stafford, Elizabeth Lawing, Grayson Midgett, Lyndsie Lawing & Harlan Lawing; brother, Ray Cothron of Alabama; sisters, Rosemary Gregory of Hartsville, Brenda Hall of Smithville.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment will be in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074,
615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
