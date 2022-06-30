Roger Dale Coker, 54, of Hartsville, passed away on June 24, 2022, at his residence in Hartsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul W. and Geraldine Coker, and best friends, Dale Shoulders and Clay Vaughan.
He is survived by: his wife of 30 years, Valerie Coker; one son, Christopher R. (Crystal) Coker; two daughters, Samantha (Josh) Dotts, Kristina R. (Clayton) Coker ; four grandchildren, Nicholas Goodrich, Corbin York-Goodrich, Chloe Coker, Kameron Wyman; two grandchildren coming soon; one brother, Don W. (Alyce) Coker; and one sister, Sherry (Shannon) Carter.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, conducted by Jerry Watson. Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. until the service time at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
