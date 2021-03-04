Roger Davis Gregory, age 74, of Dixon Springs, passed away Monday afternoon, March 1, 2021 at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Roger was a member of Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He and Linda opened Hartsville Printing in 1979 and worked there side by side for 39 years. Roger loved to fly, not only R/C airplanes but was also working on getting his pilot license to fly single-engine aircraft. Roger and Linda also enjoyed riding motorcycles with their friends.
He was preceded in death by: parents, John Wiseman & Inez Earps Gregory; sister, Diane Carey.
Survivors are: wife, Linda Gregory of Dixon Springs; two nephews, Clay (Lisa) Carey of Hoover, AL, John (Kristen) Carey of Mt. Juliet; niece, Ginger (Kevin) McPherson of Hartsville; four great-nephews, Aidan McPherson, Michael, Jace & Mitchell Carey; two great-nieces, Erica McPherson & Shelby Carey.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, officiated by Eld. Ricky Brooks.
Pallbearers will be: Kevin McPherson, Aidan McPherson, Brian Sutton, Clay Carey, Lannas Smith and Michael Turnipseed.
Interment will be in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from noon until service time Thursday.
Family requests everyone attending services to please wear a mask and no food be brought to the funeral home.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
