GAINESBORO
The Satterfield Middle Yellow Jackets improved to 5-0 with a 22-16 win at Jackson County on Tuesday evening.
It was a come-from-behind victory for the visitors, who had to make a defensive stop on the last play of the game to preserve the win.
“The cardiac kids of Jim Satterfield Middle School certainly didn’t disappoint Tuesday night,” Satterfield Middle head coach B.J. West said. “The Junior Yellow Jackets displayed their grit and resilience once again, swarming back in the fourth quarter to retake the lead, and then holding on in the final minutes in dramatic fashion to maintain the victory.”
The Jackets got on the scoreboard on their first possession with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Caden Bush to Brandon Brewer.
The two-point run by Camrix Stott gave JSMS an 8-0 lead.
Jackson County responded in the second quarter with points of their own to tie the contest, which is how it remained at halftime.
Stott provided the second touchdown for the Jackets on a 44-yard run in the third period. The two-point conversion run failed, but the Jackets led 14-8.
The Blue Devils followed with a 21-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point run later in the third quarter to surge in front at 16-14.
“When the guys came to the sideline between the third and fourth, I could see the fire in their eyes,” West said. “I reminded them that they’ve been in this kind of moment already this season, and they would be fine. So, relax your mind, pick up the intensity, focus on the little things like your steps and assignments, and just do your job.”
The Jackets used their first possession of the final period to retake the lead on a 21-yard pass play from Bush to Stott. On the two-point try, Stott threw a pass to Bush to create a 22-16 margin.
With 12 seconds left in the game, the Jackets had to punt, and Bush came through with a 32-yarder, which pinned the Devils deep in their own territory.
With one play remaining, the Devils dialed up a halfback pass. After the handoff was made, JSMS defender Grayson Perkins tracked down the attempted passer and slung him down behind the line of scrimmage before he could get the pass off.
Bush completed 2 of 4 passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns.
Stott led the team in rushing with 124 yards on eight carries, while Noah Harper had six carries for 41 yards. The Jackets had eight pancake blocks, led by Heath Gulley and Latham Johnson with two each.
Brewer paced the Jacket defenders with six tackles (including one tackle for a loss of yardage), and Cannon Sanders and Harper recorded five and four tackles, respectively.
The Jackets will travel to Gordonsville on Tuesday for a showdown between a pair of 5-0 teams. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
