Rosalyn Margaret Louisa Smith (nee Hart), aged 97, of Orangevale, CA, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021.
Roz gave the world a voice of joy in her singing and her laughter — both of which she shared with anyone who would join her. “Teeny” loved water skiing, swimming, burning dinner, and watching San Francisco Giants baseball with her beloved Don.
Roz was the youngest of five children to Winslow Caruthers Hart and Nan Hart (nee Gillette) of Carmichael, CA. In support of the WWII effort, she worked as a riveter for Lockheed Aircraft. After the war, she served as an auditor for the state of California and drove the special education school bus for the San Juan Unified School district of Sacramento County.
Roz was preceded in death by: her husband of 60 years, Donald Earl Smith; her son, Kent Howard Smith; her parents; her brothers, Jack Winslow Hart, Robert Brevard Hart; and her sisters, Francis Ann Hart, Mary Agnes Saxon.
Roz will be missed dearly by: her daughters, Kristy Hart Turner, Kathlyn Dawn Phillips; her son, Kevin Don Smith; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
