As this school year draws to a close, the Trousdale County Schools are already looking ahead to the 2022-2023 school year that will begin on July 28.
“For this coming school year, registration is totally online,” said Kathy Atwood of the Trousdale County Schools. “All paperwork that needs to be completed will all be done online.”
The Trousdale County Schools will hold a pre-kindergarten and kindergarten roundup at Trousdale Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We are hopeful that we will have at least 100 that come and participate,” Atwood said. “We want to make sure that students are ready when they start school.
“We will be offering free school physicals and required assessments (at the event). Parents must call to set an appointment to attend.”
Required assessments for kindergarten and pre-kindergarten include reading assessments, speech and language assessments, along with hearing and vision assessments.
“You cannot participate if you do not have an appointment, so everyone needs to call and make their appointment,” said Atwood. “We anticipate that it will take about an hour.”
