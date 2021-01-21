After not meeting in December, the County Commission has a lengthy but mostly routine agenda for its Jan. 25 meeting.
Commissioners will vote on whether to extend the county’s COVID-19 sick leave policy, which allows for up to 10 paid days for employees who test positive or are having to quarantine because of potential exposure. The Personnel Committee voted earlier this month to extend the policy through the end of 2021.
The Commission is also being asked to allow jail guards to carry over unused vacation from 2020, with those employees required to use the time by the end of April.
Other resolutions include allowing the county to apply for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant of up to $630,000 that would be used for sewer improvements, designating the Chamber of Commerce as the county’s official tourist organization and accepting Lecornu Lane as the name of a private drive.
A number of budget amendments are on Monday’s agenda:
- $4,500 from the Animal Shelter reserve fund for a new HVAC unit;
- $5,925 in reimbursements for the coroner/medical examiner for autopsies performed;
- $7,132 in grant funding for the election office;
- $7,421 in insurance recoveries for the Sheriff’s Department;
- $5,000 in grant funding from the Tennessee Downtown program;
- $22,030 to move per diem funds into equipment for the Rescue Squad;
- $45,000 to purchase upgraded radios for emergency management;
- $43,170 to move per diem funds into equipment for the Fire Department;
- $20,000 for the county to conduct a wage study for employees, excluding the Highway Department and schools; and
- $117,196 in contribution from the school system to make the first payment on the new roof at Jim Satterfield Middle School.
Four rezoning requests will be voted upon, three of which will require public hearings. The first changes property on Halltown Road from R-1 t R-2; the second on Highway 231S from A-1 to R-1; and the third on Hayes Avenue from C-2 to R-3. The fourth request will be on first reading and would change a lot on Andrews Avenue from R-1 to R-2.
Several appointments will also be voted upon:
- Bobby Joe Lewis for a four-year term on the Beer Board;
- Freida Cornwell, Jerry Ford, Landon Gulley and William Beasley to two-year terms on the Board of Agriculture;
- Mark Harper and Dwight Jewell to four-year terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals;
- Kathy Atwood to a four-year term as the county’s Health Officer;
- Bobby Joe Lewis to two years on the Highway Commission;
- David Nollner to four years on the Planning Commission;
- Craig Moreland to a four-year term on the Water Board;
- Jerry Ford, John Oliver and Mark Presley to a Scoring Committee for the Tennessee Downtown Grant; and
- Ethan Boles as the student representative to the County Commission.
The County Commission is scheduled to meet on Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the old courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
