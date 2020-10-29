Roy Everett Wiley, age 61, of Monteagle, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Monteagle.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Jimmy & Betty Jean Wiley; sister, Lynn Davis; brother, Darril Wiley; wife, Kathy Ann Day Wiley; sister-in-law, Judy Holland.
Survivors are: stepdaughter, Jamie Morton of Hartsville; grandson, Max Morton; brother, David Wiley of Franklin; brothers-in-law, Bill (Janice) Scruggs of Hartsville, Lonnie Holland of Hartsville.
A graveside service for burial of cremains at Dixon Springs Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.