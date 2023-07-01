On June 21, a closed-door meeting was called between the Trousdale County School Board and the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that helped to establish this year’s school safety plan in order to secure grant money that will fund school resource officers (SROs) in each school.
The SRO grant money was made available in the aftermath of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, as Gov. Bill Lee and the state legislature announced that they were taking action to strengthen school safety across the state.
In order to receive the grant money, the state requires that an MOU be signed each year by school districts and local law enforcement agencies that outlines the responsibilities of each party in carrying out school safety plans.
“For the county to get the school security money for the SROs that is paid for by the state of Tennessee, we had to enter into a memorandum of understanding,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “It’s an agreement about the safety drills that we do in conjunction with law enforcement and emergency management, what those drills are, and what time of the year we do them.”
According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, he will be able to pay the salaries of the SROs with the grant money which previously have been paid through the sheriff’s department’s budget.
“Dr. Satterfield and I both signed off on the MOU,” said Russell. “We had to do it to be able to get the grant. I am going to take that money and pay the SRO’s salaries, benefits, overtime, and possibly some equipment for them.”
Because the meeting covered the school district’s safety plan, for the protection of both students and faculty, the meeting was not opened to the public.
With the safety plan in place, Satterfield says that he has confidence that it is a good one.
“It has very good language,” said Satterfield. “I know it’s going to help protect our faculty and our students over time.”
