Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley recently announced that revenues for April exceeded the monthly revenues from the same month last year, which was at the beginning of the pandemic’s impact in Tennessee.
Overall state revenues for April were $2.5 billion, which is $1.3 billion more than April 2020, and $596.7 million more than the budgeted estimates. The growth rate for all taxes in April was 90.90%.
Trousdale County collected $371.812.23 in state sales tax and $162,318.18 in local sales tax during April. Both were respectively up 16.5% and 31.6% from April 2020.
Trousdale County also took in $5,930.74 in income tax, $40,059.93 in motor vehicle tax, $40,227.17 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $133,468.53 in business tax during April.
“It’s important to remember that March and April of 2020 were the only two months where the state experienced a negative growth rate for collections during the pandemic, so in an effort to make realistic analysis, we’ve looked at collections for April 2019,” Eley said. “When we compare April of this year to 2020, the growth is 90.90% but compared to April 2019, the April growth rate for all taxes is 15.01%.
“Sales tax collections continue to reflect strong consumer activity and increased inflationary pressures that are beginning to appear in the cost of goods sold, as reflected in the latest CPI report. State corporate tax revenues greatly outperformed budgeted expectations as well, with many local companies experiencing a growth in earnings despite difficult circumstances. We should also keep in mind that April income tax receipts were lower than budgeted estimates due to a filing extension that moves the tax deadline into next month.”
On an accrual basis, April is the ninth month in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
General fund revenues exceeded budgeted estimates by $599.9 million, while the four other funds that share in state tax revenues were $3.2 million less than the estimates.
Year-to-date revenues, August through April, are $2 billion more than the budgeted estimate. The growth rate for eight months is 14.72%. General fund revenues are $1.9 billion more than the budgeted estimate and the four other funds are $66.2 million more than estimated.
The budgeted revenue estimates for 2020-2021 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 26, 2019 and adopted by the second session of the 111th General Assembly in June 2020. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2020 session of the General Assembly. These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/content/tn/finance/fa/fa-budget-infor mation/fa-budget-rev.html.
