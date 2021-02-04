Sammy Rhea Taylor, age 82, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at his home.
Sammy was saved at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, then joined Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church in October of 1964.
He was preceded in death by: children’s mother, Dixie Taylor-Huff.
Survivors are: three daughters, Tonya (Tiff) Arnold of Hartsville, Sonya (Ted) Kemp of Pleasant Shade, Kristi (Jeff) Carter of Carthage; six grandchildren, Allen Kemp, Mandy Dixon, Samantha Mullins, Justin (Sunshine) Gregory, Zachary (Casey) Carter & Taylor Carter; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler Dixon, Jak Kemp, Sam Mullins, Kaylee Dixon, Tinsley Kemp, Farmer Gregory, Dixie Arnold & Harvest Gregory; sister, Martha (Randy) Dawson of Dixon Springs.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, officiated by Eld. Daniel Cook.
Honorary pallbearers will be: loyal neighbors and friends.
Active pallbearers will be: Allen Kemp, Justin Gregory, Zachary Carter, Taylor Carter, Jason Sullivan, Bobby Cornwell, Tyler Dixon, Jak Kemp, Sam Mullins and Farmer Gregory.
Interment will be in Bennett Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Trousdale County High School Ag Department and Sherry’s Run.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
