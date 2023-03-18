Samuel Lee “Big Sam” Ray Sr., 51 of Hartsville, passed away on March 13, 2023, at Macon Community Hospital in Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Jones, and a sister, Barbara Morrison.
He is survived by: his wife, Melissa Ray of Hartsville; two sons, Sam (Madison) Ray of Hartsville, Cody (Breanna) Todd of Hartsville; four daughters, Andrea (Stacey) Duncan of Gallatin, Kylie (Michael Tolley) Todd of Hartsville, Cassidy Todd of Hartsville, Ali Tucker of Orinda, California; three grandchildren, Teagan Duncan, Lakelynn Tolley, Kohen Todd; father, Roger (Janie) Ray of Hartsville; mother, Nancy Johns of Hartsville; six brothers, Timmie (Angie) Ray of Lafayette, Lucas (Jennifer) Ray of Gallatin, Nicholas Ray of Hartsville, Brian Metcalf of Hartsville, Greg (Shontae) Metcalf of Hartsville, Tim (Stephanie) Jones of Lebanon; and two sisters, Lisa Hauskins of Lafayette, TN and Kay (Doodle) Brooks of Castalian Springs.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Thursday, conducted by Michael Nesbitt. Interment was held in Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
