It has been announced that John Sanders will coach the Jim B. Satterfield Middle School boys basketball team and to serve as Trousdale County High boys head coach Ryan Sleeper’s assistant coach.
Sanders brings with him several years of high-school coaching experience and has already coached in Trousdale County.
Sanders comes to Hartsville after working as the head boys’ coach at DeKalb County for the past four years. He spent the 2017-2018 season as an assistant coach at Oakland under head coach Troy Bond. Prior to his time in Murfreesboro, Sanders coached Smith County for three years.
Sanders started teaching at Trousdale County Elementary in November of 2009 and moved to Satterfield Middle School the next year and coached the girls basketball team and later the boys basketball team there.
“I’m looking forward to getting back into the Trousdale County community,” Sanders said. “I had three good years there. When I began teaching and coaching, I met a lot of great people who are still there. They support their schools and sports programs really well. Any time you can work in a place like that it’s a great opportunity, and I’ll be about 15 minutes from home which will be really nice.
“I really appreciate Dr. (Clint) Satterfield (the director of schools), Dr. (Casey) Kuhn (the TCHS principal), Coach Sleeper, and Mr. (James) McCall (the Satterfield Middle principal) giving me the opportunity to come back to be a Yellow Jacket.”
Sleeper added, “I’ve known John and his family since I was a young kid. I couldn’t have picked a better coach or man to help me run this program in Trousdale County. These kids are getting a very knowledgeable, high-moral guy that has a motor. (I’m) just so excited to have him back, and I can’t wait to get going with him on building the Trousdale County basketball program.”
Sanders is married to the former Kristen Oldham of Carthage, and they have two children, 3-year-old Quin and 7-month-old JoLynn.
