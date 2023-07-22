The start of the 2023 football season for the Satterfield Middle School is just around the corner.
The Yellow Jackets will play in the Cumberland Valley Conference Jamboree on July 29 in Gordonsville. They will take on Smith County at 11:30 a.m. and Macon County at 12:30 p.m.
On July 11, SMS was involved in a 7-on-7 competition in Macon County, where the Yellow Jackets scored 11 touchdowns while limiting the hosts to two. The visitors also had seven interceptions.
“We are already in full pads,” SMS Head Coach B.J. West said. “Practices are going pretty well. Still, we have a lot of little things that need to get worked out.”
The Yellow Jackets will open their regular season at home on Aug. 1, facing Cannon County. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
