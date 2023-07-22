Congratulations were in order at the Trousdale County School Board meeting on Thursday night as Trousdale County Director of School Clint Satterfield was named the Upper Cumberland Tennessee Superintendent of the Year.
Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) Executive Director Dale Lynch was present at the meeting with kind words and awarded Satterfield with a plaque in recognition of his achievement.
“Dr. Satterfield is (receiving) an honor that very few superintendents receive, and I think it is the highest honor that one can receive because he has been recommended by his peers,” said Lynch. “He is one of the longest serving superintendents in the state of Tennessee — and again, there are 145. He is a leader among leaders. Thank you for your service and your leadership.”
According to Lynch, Satterfield was nominated for the award by other superintendents in the Upper Cumberland region.
“This is a recognition and an honor that is given to Dr. Satterfield by his peers in this region,” said Lynch. “He was nominated and selected from his area superintendents, and now, he is in the running for the state superintendent of the year with other superintendents across the state.”
In September, the regional superintendents of the year will head to Gatlinburg, where the state superintendent of the year will be announced.
“There are nine finalists, and Dr. Satterfield is one of them,” said Lynch. “Their applications and resumes will be sent to a panel of judges, and then, it will be announced at our fall conference in Gatlinburg in September.”
In accepting the award, Satterfield, who has served as the Trousdale County Director of Schools for 15 years, thanked his team and recognized them for all of their support.
“It is always special to be nominated by your peers,” said Satterfield. “I am very grateful and appreciative that I was nominated for this award, but I look at it as a team effort. I kind of feel like a turtle on a fence post ... he didn’t climb up there by himself. Somebody picked him up and supported him and got him up there.
“Over the many years, I’ve been privileged to work with exceptional boards of education. Our principals and administrative staff are the best. Our principals have led and developed exceptional teachers over the many years. I realize it’s been a team effort, and I wouldn’t have been awarded this honor had it not been for the exceptional team. It’s a privilege to say that I’m their leader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.