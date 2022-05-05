The Jim B. Satterfield Middle School baseball team completed its season on Saturday with a 9-7 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian.
The Yellow Jackets had a 7-4 record under the direction of coaches Kendall Belcher and Houston Stafford.
Updated: May 5, 2022 @ 9:32 am
