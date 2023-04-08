LEBANON — The Satterfield Middle baseball team picked up its first win of the season on March 30, a 5-3 victory at Southside School.
Peyton Scruggs, Mason Sullins, and Lucas Cornwell all had two hits for the Yellow Jackets, while Caden Bush, Gavin Linville, Eli Wright, and Colton Moore also had hits.
Both Wright and Jake Malmin recorded six strikeouts on the mound.
