The Satterfield Middle School baseball team enjoyed a 6-5 win over visiting Red Boiling Springs on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets compiled five hit,s with Lucas Cornwell leading the way offensively with two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored.
Colton Moore, Hunter Ervin, and Peyton Scruggs also had hits.
Jake Malmin was the winning pitcher as he recorded five strikeouts while giving up one hit and one walk.
